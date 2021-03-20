Actor Kartik Aaryan teased his fans about a new project on Saturday. The actor, who is currently shooting for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", uploaded a picture on Instagram, where he is seen in the gym with his trainers. "Training for something big #NextFilm #SuperPumped," he wrote with the picture. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Welcome Tabu as She Resumes Shoot of the Upcoming Horror-Comedy (View Post).

Kartik recently informed his followers that actress Tabu had joined the shoot of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". He had posted a picture and captioned it: "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @muradkhetani." Kartik Aaryan’s Next ‘Dhamaka’ Was Shot In Just 10 Days, We Tell You How! (LatestLY Exclusive)

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film's shoot was delayed several times due to Covid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).