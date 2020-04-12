Kartik Aaryan Interviews Sumiti Singh, One of India's First COVID-19 Survivor, Compares Her With Jimmy Sheirgill From Munna Bhai MBBS (Watch Video)

Sumiti Singh, Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Kartik Aaryan is keeping us entertained through his social media handles during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. He has started his own in-house chat show called Koki Poochega, episodes of which will release on YouTube. He will interview everyday superheroes, badass human beings and celebrity friends on the show. Kartik released the first episode today. And firstly, we need to acknowledge Kartik's overgrown beard. Acknowledged.

Now, moving on to the more interesting topics. On the first episode of his show, Kartik interviewed Sumiti Singh - one of India's first COVID-19 survivor. Sumiti is a 34-year-old entrepreneur from Ahmedabad, who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from vacation in Finland. She was the second person in her city to be tested positive.

In her interviews, Sumiti revealed how she was cautious throughout - wore masks, used sanitisers and what not. And, yet, she ended up catching the disease.

Kartik joked that she's like Jimmy Sheirgill's character from Munna Bhai MBBS who did not drink or smoke and yet fell ill. Sumit laughed and agreed that she knows exactly what Jimmy must have felt. Zoa Morani Opens up About Her Routine at the Hospital Post COVID-19 Affliction, Jokes She's the Moon Seeing Doctors in Spacesuits.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Video Here:

On the work front, Kartik has quite a few good movies lined up. After his last film, Love Aaj Kal (2) failed to live up to the expectations, all hopes are resting on the shoulders of films like Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. In Dostana sequel, the actor stars alongside Janhvi Kapoor and the movie has been backed by Dharma Productions. In Bhool Bhulaiyya sequel, he stars alongside Kiara Advani.