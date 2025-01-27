After grabbing attention at the Abhu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals ILT20 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abud Dhabion on Sunday (January 26), Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning appearance at Global Village, Dubai. The Bollywood heartthrob captivated thousands of fans during his performance at Global Village. Fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. A video from the event, which surfaced online, shows SRK dancing to his iconic "Chaiyya Chaiyya" track, showcasing his signature charm and irresistible aura. Another video captures the Bollywood superstar delivering his iconic dialogue, "Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho...," from his 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Shah Rukh Khan Attends Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals ILT20 2025 Match at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Bollywood Star Enthralls Fans With Appearance (See Pics and Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan Performs ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at Global Village, Dubai

Just SRK Things!

