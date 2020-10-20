Things are gingerly going back to normal despite the fact that we don't have a vaccine yet to put an end to COVID-19 infection. The show must go on and so, tonight marks the start of Lakme Fashion Week This year, the opening show will have Kartik Aaryan flaunting Manish Malhotra's designs for Mijwan Welfare Society. The actor reposted the designer's video on Instagram which has him looking quite dishy in a sherwani with intricate designs. Kartik is glad that the first thing he shot after the lockdown is this because it is connected to Mijwan Welfare Society. Kartik Aaryan Flaunts New Long-Hair Makeover and We Are Totally Singing ‘Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri’ (See Pics)

Shabana Azmi and Manish Malhotra had many actors and actresses walk for them for this special cause where they wore clothing made by the female artisans of Mijwan. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, all have walked for this cause.

Kartik Aaryan is flaunting a new look with long hair and we have to admit it suits him really well.

