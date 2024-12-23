Speech freedom is for everyone, but what matters is how the speech is delivered and how it impacts the audience. It’s not always predictable how things will turn out; sadly, it doesn’t always end well. That’s exactly what happened with actor Mukesh Khanna, who’s back in the headlines for a controversial remark about Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent chat, the actor expressed concerns about Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. Khanna shared his thoughts on Ranbir’s previous roles, particularly in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He said Ranbir's negative role in that film might make it hard for audiences to see him as a respected character like Lord Ram. ‘Ramayana’: Nitesh Tiwari’s Two-Part Film To Star Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi As Sita and Yash As Ravana.

Mukesh Khanna Breaks Silence on Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

During a conversation with Mid-day, Khanna was asked about his opinion about Ranbir playing Lord Ram. Initially, he hesitated to respond by later stating, “I won’t say anything about this, if I do, they’ll accuse me of commenting about everyone and everything. They’ve ruined my reputation. I recently commented about Jackie Shroff’s son… I’m not rude, but I speak my mind. If they’re making a Ramayana, comparisons with Arun Govil will be inevitable.”

Mukesh Khanna Praises Arun Govil’s Iconic Lord Ram, Questions Whether Ranbir Kapoor Can Match the ‘Gold Standard’

Mukesh Khanna referred to Arun Govil’s performance as Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Khanna praised the actor, and said, “What Arun Govil did with the role has become the gold standard. All I can say is that whoever plays Ram must embody Ram; he shouldn’t look like Raavan. In their real life, if they are a (lampat chhichhora) lewd hooligan, then it will show on screen. If you’re playing Ram, you’re not allowed to party and drink. But who am I to decide who plays Ram?.” ‘It’s a Dream for Me’: Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About His Upcoming Mythological Film 'Ramayana' Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Calls It ‘India’s Greatest Story’ (Watch Video).

Mukesh Khanna Comments on Prabhas’ Lord Ram, Explains Why Audiences Didn’t Embrace His Portrayal?

“He wasn’t accepted by the public, despite being such a huge star. Not because he’s a bad actor, but because he doesn’t look like Ram… The actor playing Ram now is the beacon of the Kapoor family. He’s a fine actor… But I will look at his face, and he should look like Ram. He’s just done Animal, and his negative personality was highlighted in that movie. I hope that doesn’t disturb this,” Mukesh Khanna said.

