Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Romantic Drama Does Not See a Growth in Its Collections, Earns Rs 27.86 Crore

Love Aaj Kal Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It was just on the opening day (February 14) that Love Aaj Kal managed to works its magic in theatres. Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama earned Rs 12.40 crore on Valentine’s Day, but after it, the film has failed in terms of its collections. The second and the third day did not see a growth, but it only suffered a huge dip. The way it is moving forward, it looks like a tough journey ahead for Love Aaj Kal. The total collection of this Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer stands at Rs 27.86 crore. Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection: Sara Ali Khan – Kartik Aaryan Starrer Suffers a Major Drop on Day 2, Earns Rs 20.41 Crore.

Expectations from Love Aaj Kal were sky-high, especially after watching the film’s posters, trailer and the peppy, romantic numbers. Besides that fans were also inquisitive about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s onscreen chemistry, after all the relationship and breakup saga that had happened before the release of the film. But looks like Imtiaz Ali’s directorial is unable to keep the audience hooked to this film and help it with a long run in theatres. On day two Love Aaj Kal garnered Rs 8.01 crore and on the following day it minted Rs 8.10 crore. Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal Fails To Beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal To Become Imtiaz Ali's Biggest Opener.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Update:

#LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: ₹ 27.86 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

If this is how the collections of Love Aaj Kal is going to be, it would definitely have a tough time in earning big numbers at the ticket windows. Love Aaj Kal also starred Aarushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in key roles. The film’s songs were composed by Pritam and the lyrics were penned down by Irshad Kamil.