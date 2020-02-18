Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan – Sara Ali Khan Starrer Sees a Drastic Fall in Its Collections, Garners Rs 31.26 Crore

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Love Aaj Kal is going through a major struggle in terms of its box office collections. The Imtiaz Ali directorial, which released on February 14, saw a fabulous collection on the day of its release, and that is it. After it, there has been no upward trend when it comes to box office numbers. Although the expectations were high that it would see a strong growth over the weekend, however, it failed to do so. The film has suffered a drastic fall on day four of its release, and after seeing the figures, even you’ll wonder how it would run in the days ahead, which is lined up with intriguing releases. Love Aaj Kal Box Office: 5 Reasons Why Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s Imtiaz Ali Film Is Failing to Work Its Magic in Theatres.

In case you’ve forgotten, let us just remind you. This week has two films releasing – Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – hitting the big screens on February 21. Once these two movie releases, do you think Love Aaj Kal will have a smooth run in the theatres? On February 17, the Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer could garner Rs 2.75 crore only. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 31.26 crore. Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Film Earns Rs 27.86 Crore.

Love Aaj Kal BO Update Shared By Trade Expert Taran Adarsh

#LoveAajKal collapses on Day 4... The drastic fall in numbers doesn’t come as a surprise, since the trending was evident during its *opening weekend* itself... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 31.26 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2020

Fans were undoubtedly excited to watch Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s chemistry on the big screens. However, Love Aaj Kal has drastically failed to attract the audience to the multiplexes. Stay tuned as we bring to you more updates from the world of entertainment.