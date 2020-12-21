Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar and others lauded actor Govinda's dancing skills on his 57th birthday on Monday. Madhuri Dixit tweeted: "Your films, dance, dialogues... your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face including mine. Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday @govindaahuja21." Govinda Birthday Special: 7 Facts About Bollywood’s Hero No 1 That You Might Not Know

"II want people to look at me at least once as we dance-- I had once told him jokingly..did I manage..of course Not (even I didn't see me). It's impossible to take your eyes off him when he is dancing. Immensely graceful dancer n an incredible actor #HappyBirthdayGovinda," shared Urmila Matondkar. Govinda Birthday Special: Five Funniest Roles Of The Actor That Nobody Can Ever Match

Madhuri Dixit Wish For Govinda:

Your films, dance, dialogues... your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face including mine 😊 Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday 🎂@govindaahuja21 pic.twitter.com/CcyH1JaC0I — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 21, 2020

Urmila Matondkar's Birthday Message For Govinda:

“I want people to look at me at least once as we dance” I had once told him jokingly..did I manage..of course Not 😂 (even I didn’t see me😅) It’s impossible to take your eyes off him when he is dancing 🕺 Immensely graceful dancer n an incredible actor 😎#HappyBirthdayGovinda pic.twitter.com/9k9B3fxQVH — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 21, 2020

Sayani Gupta posted: "It's @govindaahuja21 's birthday! Can we take a moment to appreciate the King of Rhythm & Vigour! All time favourite! He just infused Joy!" Karisma Kapoor, one of Govinda's frequent co-stars, also took to her Instagram story to share birthday wishes for the "Hero No. 1" actor. Karisma wrote: "Happy Birthday Chi Chi." Govinda is considered one of the best dancers Bollywood has ever witnessed. The actor is also known for his excellent comic timing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).