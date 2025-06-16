It may be observed that whenever an Aamir Khan film is releasing, the troll gangs against the actor become hyperactive. Now ahead of the release of his film Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, 2025, Aamir Khan has been subjected to constant trolling yet again. As soon as the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par was released in May 2025, there were calls on social media to boycott the film and the actor. However, Aamir Khan is unperturbed by trolls, as he revealed in an interview to the media recently where LatestLY was present. “The minute I read comments like ‘Boycott’ and ‘Go to Pakistan’, I know it’s a troll. I am not bothered by it,” he said. “If 3 Idiots or Taare Zameen Par (his blockbuster films) had been trolled, they would have still done well,” said the actor. Further, in a new interview with India TV’s Rajat Sharma on his show Aap Ki Adalat, Aamir Khan answered a lot of uncomfortable questions. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Film Delayed After Actor Refuses CBFC’s Suggested Cuts? Here’s What We Know.

Aamir Khan Says He Will No Longer Support Turkey

On Aap Ki Adalat, Aamir Khan gave a fitting reply to people calling him and his films “unpatriotic” and pro-Turkey. Aamir Khan said that among the contemporaries, he has done the largest number of patriotic films – a fact vouched for by later actor Manoj Kumar, when the veteran mentioned it to Aamir, he said. As for his visits to Turkey to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife, First Lady Emine Erdogan in separate meetings, Aamir said that these meetings happened at the time when the Indian government had come to the aid of Turkey for a devastating earthquake in the country. Aamir said that Turkey’s help to Pakistan during India’s Operation Sindoor is not right. ‘I’ve Done 10 Remakes, They Have All Been Superhits’: Ahead of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Release, Aamir Khan Gets Talking About Being Trolled for Remaking Films.

“Turkey has done a very wrong thing and every Indian has been hurt by this. A few years ago, there was an earthquake in their country. Who helped them first? We, India, helped them first. Our government helped them. At that time, even our government did not know (that they would support Pakistan). Just like I did not know when I went to meet Erdogan. Just like the (Indian) government did not know, I too, did not know that after seven years, he woulddo such a thing. We extended a hand of friendship to them, helped them. We were the first to help them in their time of need. And they gave us this answer. So, this is wrong. But this picture of mine was taken at that time. The government was also helping them at that time. So, there is another picture with Erdogan's wife. That is even older than that. What happens is that as a celebrity, as an actor, when I go to some other country, I'm like an ambassador of the country (hence trolled),” said Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan further promised that he will not support Turkey from now on and will stand by his nation, India. “Jo jo hamaare khilaaf hoga, main hamesha Hindustaan ke saath khada rahoonga. Hamaare Armed Forces ke saath khada rahoonga, aur hamaare desh ke saath khada rahoonga (Whoever is against us, I will always stand with India, with our Armed Forces, with our country),” he said on Aap Ki Adalat.

Aamir Khan on Pahalgam Terror Attack

Reacting to the Pahalgam Terror Attack, Aamir Khan said, “Aaj dekhiye international community ko yeh samajhana bahut jaroori hai ki unhone hamaare innocent civilians ko ek terrorist attack se maara hai. Yeh poori duniya ko samajhana chaahiye ki pahal unhone kee hai, unhone hamaare innocent logon ko maara hai. Yeh koi tareeka hai? Yeh insaaniyat par hamala hai, unako toh sharm aanee chaahiye ki unhone aisa kiya. (Today, it is very important for the international community to understand that they (Pakistan) have killed our innocent civilians through a terrorist act. The whole world should understand that it is they (Pakistan) who have attacked (India) first. They have killed our innocent people. Is this the way to do it? This is an attack on humanity. They should be ashamed that they did this.)"

Terrorists Are Un-Islamic: Aamir Khan

In the interview, Aamir Khan gave his opinion on terrorists, saying that killing civilians or any other act of terror is “Un-Islamic”. Aamir Khan said that he does not consider terrorists as Islamic or even Muslim, as no religion preaches the killing of innocents.

Aamir said, “Koi bhi majhab ye nahin kahata ki aap innocent logon ko maaro. Aur ye terrorist jo kar rahe hain, main unako Islamic maanta hee nahin hoon, main toh unako Musalmaan nahin maanta hoon. Kyonki Islam mein likha hai ki aap kisee bhi innocent aadmi ko nahin maar sakate, aap auraton pe haath nahin utha sakte, aap bachchon pe haath nahin utha sakte. Yeh saari cheezein hamaare majhab mein hai, Islam mein hai. Toh yeh jo kar rahe hain, vo majhab ke khilaaf ja rahe hain, galat kar rahe hain. (No religion preaches killing innocent people. And whatever these terrorists are doing, I don't consider them Islamic at all. I don't consider them Muslims. Because it is written in Islam that you cannot kill anyone, you cannot raise your hand on women, you cannot raise your hand on children. All these things are in our religion, in Islam. So those who are doing this are going against the religion, doing wrong.)”

Aamir Khan on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ – Watch Video:

Aamir Khan’s production Sitaare Zameen Par releases in cinemas on June 20, 2025. The film stars Genelia Deshmukh alongside Aamir Khan and 11 neurodivergent actors, apart from other cast members like Dolly Ahaluwalia and Brijendra Kala.

Exclusive: ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Director RS Prasanna Interview – Watch Video:

