Actor Manoj Bajpayee has tweeted his good wishes to Remo D'Souza, saying he hopes the Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker recovers soon. Get well soon and come back fast to show some more innovative moves @remodsouza !! You are a champion, Manoj wrote. Last week, D'Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty, and is recovering in the hospital. Remo D’Souza Health Update: Choreographer Is Doing Fine Now, Says Dharmesh Yelande

"On Friday morning Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an Angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control," Remo's friend Mahesh Kukreja had told IANS at that time. Remo D’Souza Suffers a Heart Attack: Netizens Pray for the Ace Choreographer’s Speedy Recovery

Check Out Manoj Bajpayee's Tweet Below:

Get well soon and come back fast to show some more innovative moves @remodsouza !! You are a champion !! 🤗🤗🙌👍 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) December 14, 2020

Remo rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with 'F.A.L.T.U' in 2011. He went on to helm 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013), 'ABCD 2' (2015) and 'Race 3' (2018). His last directorial 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened earlier this year.

