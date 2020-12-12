Popular dance choreographer Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday. He was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent an angioplasty. He is now doing well, as per his close friend and student, Dharmesh Yelande. "Yes, the news is true. Remo sir is fine now, he is doing well. We all are at Kokilaben Hospital with him," Dharmesh told ETimes in an interaction. Remo D’Souza Suffers a Heart Attack: Netizens Pray for the Ace Choreographer’s Speedy Recovery.

Dharmesh added, "He had to go through surgery and everything is fine. We are not allowed inside but we are constantly in touch with his wife Lizelle D’Souza over calls. Remo sir’s health is fine now." We wish Remo a speedy recovery.

Ramesh Taurani, the producer of Remo's directorial Race 3, also confirmed that he is doing better. "I spoke to Remo's wife. A stent has been put. He is stable now," Taurani told Times of India. Remo D’Souza Rushed to Hospital After Suffering From a Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty Surgery.

Shraddha Kapoor paid a visit to Remo in the hospital, earlier in the day. She has not spoken to the media yet. A source told TOI, that the actress quietly visited the hospital, and spoke to his wife give her strength. Nora Fatehi, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis wished for Remo's recovery on social media platforms and wished him well.

Remo D'souza's wife Lizelle D’Souza confirmed the news to The Indian Express and said, "It was a blockage. Doctors have done angiography. He is in the ICU. Please pray."

