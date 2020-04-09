Masakali 2.0 Song: Delhi-6 Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Disappointed With Masakali Remake, Says 'Re-Mix Will Damage Your Eardrums' (View Tweet)

Masakali and Masakali 2.0 Stills, (inset) Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (Photo Credits: YouTube, Twitter)

The much-hyped up "Masakali 2.0" song was released on April 8, 2020, and has opened to mixed reviews. The number starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, the song was originally supposed to make it to the Marjavaan movie's album, but ultimately released as a solo music video. However, the original "Masakali" makers, music composer A.R.Rahman, singer Mohit Chauhan, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and Delhi-6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra all are pretty upset about their masterpiece being ruined. Masakali 2.0 Song: AR Rahman Takes a Dig at Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's Remix Track; Shares a Note Along With The Original Song!.

In a subtle and cryptic tweet last night, A.R.Rahman urged his fans to listen to the original version of "Masakali" and also penned down a post for all those involved in the making of the song. He also put up an Instagram post without a caption that suggested that the musician was pretty upset to see his composition be remade. Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra – Tara Sutaria to Recreate Sonam Kapoor – Abhishek Bachchan’s Hit Song!.

And now, joining him in making his displeasure with the remake very evident is director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who tweeted that the 'remake will ruin your eardrums.'

#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums https://t.co/9NJGza2Vfo — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

While singer Mohit Chauhan simply shared A.R.Rahman's tweet on his social media timeline, lyricist Prasoon Joshi mentioned in a tweet that he was 'sad to see the original creating insensitively utilised.'

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

Masakali 2.0 has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. However, the song has not been received well, with the audience feeling like another classic song has been re-created and has been ruined like a lot of others in recent times. And with the original creators themselves not being happy, we wonder if composers who are planning to remake more old classics will atleast stop now. We also wonder what do the makers of Masakali 2.0 have to say about the issue!