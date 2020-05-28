Menstrual Hygiene Day: Akshay Kumar Extends Support to Initiative of Providing Sanitary Pads to Underprivileged Women

Menstrual Hygiene Initiative, Akshay Kumar in Padman (Photo Credits: Twitter, Movie Still)

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on 28 May every year. Initiated by German-based NGO WASH United in 2014, the day emphasizes on the importance of awareness regarding menstrual hygiene and quashing taboos regarding them. On this occasion, Pad Man actor Akshay Kumar announced his support to a campaign that focuses on providing sanitary pads and kits to the female daily wage worker amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Red Dot Challenge: Diana Penty, Kubbra Sait, Neeru Bajwa Campaign to Stop Period Shaming for Menstrual Hygiene Day.

He took to Twitter to to inform about the 'Samparpan' campaign dedicated to the cause . He wrote, "A great cause needs your support. Covid doesn’t stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts." Check out the tweet below.

Akshay Kumar's Tweet:

A great cause needs your support. Covid doesn’t stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts : https://t.co/gty1PeX3CT https://t.co/CDgPkoGH82 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 21, 2020

For the uninitiated, the actor was seen in a film 'Pad Man' that was exactly based on the topic of Menstruation, its hygiene and awareness. The social drama directed by R Balki also featured Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead. It was based on a chapter written by Twinkle Khanna on the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, in her book 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.'

Amid various initiatives taken by various Bollywood stars, this one is definitely a much-needed one. Meanwhile, the artists and filmmakers across the industry are doing their best to spread the awareness regarding social distancing and lockdown rules. Hopefully, the initiative reaches to every doorstep that is in need. Stay tuned with us for more updates.