Red Dot Challenge: Diana Penty, Kubbra Sait, Neeru Bajwa Campaign to Stop Period Shaming for Menstrual Hygiene Day

Red Dot Challenge (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Menstrual Hygiene Day will be celebrated on May 28. The day is observed to raise awareness about menstruation while breaking the taboos surrounding the very natural body cycle. The day also promotes good menstrual hygiene management. Keeping the same in mind, UNICEF has once again launched the Red Dot Challenge under the post for change campaign. People post pictures with a red dot on their palm under the challenge. This year Kubbra Sait, Diana Penty, Anaita Shroff Adajania have shared pictures along with their stories about menstruation to raise awareness.

So, if after reading the words menstruation or periods, you felt even a little bit uneasy, this campaign is exactly for you. For decades women have been shunned from activities when they menstruating. There is a potentially fatal stigma around menstruation. Thousands of women in India still do not have access to proper menstrual sanitation methods like pads and tampons. So, to see the ladies of Bollywood come forward for this campaign is a beautiful thing.

Diana petitioned for putting a stop to period shaming. Kubbra batted for taking it easy on the body and to be proud of your cycle. Anaita also campaigned to stop period shaming.

Diana Penty

Diipa Khosla

Kubbra Sait

Anaita Shroff Adajania

Neeru Bajwa

In the week leading up to May 28, you will see more and more celebs and social media influencers take up the challenge to spread awareness. Recently, nearly 70 female students at a university in Gujarat were pressured into removing and showing their underpants to prove they were not menstruating. As per the Women Economic Forum, 23% of girls leave school with the onset of puberty. We need more campaigning to discard the taboo and stigma.