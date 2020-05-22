Red Dot Challenge: Diana Penty, Kubbra Sait, Neeru Bajwa Campaign to Stop Period Shaming for Menstrual Hygiene Day

Menstrual Hygiene Day will be celebrated on May 28. The day is observed to raise awareness about menstruation while breaking the taboos surrounding the very natural body cycle. The day also promotes good menstrual hygiene management. Keeping the same in mind, UNICEF has once again launched the Red Dot Challenge under the post for change campaign. People post pictures with a red dot on their palm under the challenge. This year Kubbra Sait, Diana Penty, Anaita Shroff Adajania have shared pictures along with their stories about menstruation to raise awareness.
So, if after reading the words menstruation or periods, you felt even a little bit uneasy, this campaign is exactly for you. For decades women have been shunned from activities when they menstruating. There is a potentially fatal stigma around menstruation. Thousands of women in India still do not have access to proper menstrual sanitation methods like pads and tampons. So, to see the ladies of Bollywood come forward for this campaign is a beautiful thing.
Diana petitioned for putting a stop to period shaming. Kubbra batted for taking it easy on the body and to be proud of your cycle. Anaita also campaigned to stop period shaming.
Diana Penty
Diipa Khosla
A year ago @UnicefIndia and @post.for.change teamed up for Menstrual Hygiene Day and by using the power of social media reached a 110 million people (!!!) with the #reddotchallenge . This year @Unicefindia and @post.for.change have teamed up with India’s greatest influencers to make an even stronger stand for Menstrual Hygiene. - Together with these influential men and women we will make a stand here today with all those who feel the same. For the time that girls feel afraid or ashamed of their natural cycle is over. #reddotchallenge - 10 days long we post together. Until International Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28th. - May this be the beginning of a new, shame free era!! Please join us in this shame free revolution by posting a selfie with a red dot 🔴 on your palm and together we can show the world the power of social media for social change. Let’s reach even more girls and boys that need to hear this! We can ONLY do it together!!! 👊🏽👊🏼👊🏾👊🏿👊🏻
Kubbra Sait
Posted @withregram • @kubbrasait #RedDotChallenge Literally two months have gone by, I’ve sat here and waited for the one thing that is constant in the world of absurdity around us. My periods 🩸 This lockdown has given me the time to take it easy on my body... rest well... stay hydrated and love myself. I hope you’ll do the same now and through and through this time. Be well. Be healthy. Be proud of your cycle and listen to your body. @post.for.change @unicefindia #RedDotChallenge #PostForChange
Anaita Shroff Adajania
Neeru Bajwa
For a lot of us having our period is nothing we really think about, we go about our usual business , buy pads/tampons in bulk and throw in a chocolate cake at times... because hey I got my period! But that’s not the case for a lot of girls/women around the world, who are shunned by society when they have their period, where education is often stopped because of a period , having 3 daughters myself my heart breaks of all the stories I have heard ... I am lending my support to @unicefindia @post.for.change #reddotchallenge
In the week leading up to May 28, you will see more and more celebs and social media influencers take up the challenge to spread awareness. Recently, nearly 70 female students at a university in Gujarat were pressured into removing and showing their underpants to prove they were not menstruating. As per the Women Economic Forum, 23% of girls leave school with the onset of puberty. We need more campaigning to discard the taboo and stigma.