Mira Rajput Is Shocked to See Shahid Kapoor’s Latest Video on Instagram and Her Reaction Is LIT

Be it the celebs or commoners, all are going bonkers by sitting at home and not being able to step out. But it is all for one’s safety owing to the ongoing global crisis. Due to the lockdown imposed and one cannot step out and hence many are spending time these days on social media as well. From taking part in some fun challenges to posting funny videos or motivational quotes, maximum time is being spent on the internet. Well, even Shahid Kapoor who is also trying his best to deal with this quarantine period is super active on social media. Mira Rajput Says 'Go Corona Go' As She Shares A Throwback Picture With Husband Shahid Kapoor.

But right now what you’ve got to check out is the goofy video posted by Shahid Kapoor. The handsome hunk’s latest video on Instagram has left his wife Mira Rajput totally shocked. In this video he can be seen using a cool filter and making funny faces and talking about quarantine. While sharing the video he captioned it as, “Entering quarantine phase 4 be like . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me. This video is definitely hilarious but it is Mira Rajput’s LIT reaction that is winning the internet. Mira Rajput Takes a ‘Sweet Revenge’ for Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Sexy Sexy’ Video With This Unseen Poster (View Pic).

Isn’t that totally hilarious? What do you think of Shahid Kapoor’s video? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section and for more updates from the entertainment world, keep watching this space.