Mira Rajput Says 'Go Corona Go' As She Shares A Throwback Picture With Husband Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mira Rajput's social media game is probably the strongest in the family. More than Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The lady knows just exactly when to post throwback pics and her husband's pics to keep her followers engaged. In the latest, she has shared a throwback pic with her husband. The pic's taken just a day after their son, Zain, was born. The couple is in the hospital, where Mira had celebrated her birthday after giving birth to Zain. Mira Rajput Takes a ‘Sweet Revenge’ for Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Sexy Sexy’ Video With This Unseen Poster (View Pic).

She captioned the cute picture: "#throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago" We absolutely loved how she used the hashtag for 'Go Corona Go' which has become a popular meme over the last one month. The usage of the hashtag hints that Mira is also pretty exhausted of the lockdown just like most of us. Mira Rajput Reacts to 'Bois Locker Room' Controversy by Sharing Excerpts From an Essay on Parenting Boys.

Check Out Shahid And Mira's Photo Here:

Talking about her relationship with her husband, Mira has said, in 2017: "His tastes are set and I am open to trying new things. I will say, 'I want to do 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 things', and he will say, 'Listen, 4 and 5 may not be a good idea'. Recently, I made him try a seven-course meal. I enjoy food. Actors don't have the time to sit and have a long meal. He hates what I love, and vice versa."