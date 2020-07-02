After three whole months of being under lockdown, the world is returning back to normal, shoots of films and television included. However, the same is not the case with multiplex owners in the country. The month of June saw the Unlock phase and the following month of July, saw Unlock 2. What has not changed, is that theatre and multiplex owners are still placed under the 'prohibited activities' list of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Multiplex And Single-Screen Owners Request Government To Reopen Theatres By June 30, Association Guarantees To Follow Safety Measures In Theatres Across India.

The Multiplex Association of India released a statement, demanding that if given the opportunity, they could set an example for how crowd control in public places could be executed and how social distance could be enforced, unlike the case with 'unorganised retail shops'. From New Seating Arrangement to Safety Protocols, Multiplex Association of India Submits Post Lockdown Guidelines to I&B Ministry.

Check Out Their Statement Below:

Multiplex Association of India Statement

They also reiterated that the multiplex industry formed the backbone of the film industry, which inturn provides employment to hundreds and thousands of people ranging from lightmen, make up artists, spot boys, technicians and musicians among others and that they continue to run into humongous losses with each passing day that theatres remain shiut down.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).