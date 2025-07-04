Microsoft has reportedly closed its operations in Pakistan after serving the country for 25 years. The tech giant first began its journey in Pakistan on March 7, 2000. However, on July 3, 2025, the company exited from the country. As per a report of India TV, Jawwad Rehman, Microsoft’s founding country head in Pakistan, who called it “the end of an era." Dr. Arif Alvi, in his post, said, “Microsoft’s decision to shut down operations in Pakistan is a troubling sign for our economic future.” He further added, “Pakistan now spirals in a whirlpool of uncertainty. There is increasing joblessness, our talent is migrating abroad, purchasing power has reduced, economic recovery in the 'awami' context feels like a distant & elusive dream.” Microsoft Layoffs: Satya Nadella-Run Firm Lays Off Around 9,000 Employees, Hits Xbox Division To Close The Initiative Game Studio Following Perfect Dark Cancellation.

Microsoft’s decision to shut down operations in Pakistan is a troubling sign for our economic future. I vividly recall February 2022, when Bill Gates visited my office. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I had the honor of conferring the Hilal-e-Imtiaz on him for his remarkable… pic.twitter.com/T4SMkp6Mn0 — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 3, 2025

