Bollywood fans have been in shock since July 2024, when actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not accompany the Bachchans at Anant Ambani’s wedding. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived separately with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, while husband Abhishek Bachchan chose to accompany his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Since then, rumours have been rife about the divorce of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. Adding fuel to the fire was the fact none of the Bachchans wished either Aishwarya or Aaradhya on their birthdays on social media. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born on November 1, 1973, Aaradhya Bachchan was born on November 16, 2011. Amidst the strong rumours of a divorce between the power couple of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a video on Instagram related to violence against women. Let’s take a look.

What is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Post About?

Although the social media post by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is about street violence against women and how women can and should stand up to it, the timing of the video seems uncanny to some. The former Miss World shared the post inspiring women on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a video representing L'Oréal Paris, which speaks about the ‘Stand Up’ campaign of the beauty brand against street harassment and its training programme for women. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan writes, “On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis’s Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it. @lorealparis . #WeStandUp”. Aishwarya goes on to deliver an inspiring message in the video, urging women to stand up against street violence and harassment. Aishwarya says, “Street harassment – how do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don’t blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault.” Aishwarya then puts her hand up to show her support for the Stand Up campaign.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram Video on Street Harassment

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Divorcing Abhishek Bachchan?

The rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan divorcing Abhishek Bachchan are, well, just rumours. Neither party has made an official announcement confirming or refuting the rumours, although there seems to be a clear rift. If anything, Abhishek has praised Aishwarya for being a good mother to their child Aaradhya. In an interview with The Hindu, Abhishek reportedly spoke about the career taking a backseat for two women in his family – mother Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "My mother stopped acting when I was born because she wanted to spend time with the children. We never felt the void of Dad not being around. I think at the end of the day after work, you come home at night," said the I Want To Talk actor. The film’s director Shoojit Sircar further spoke about the choice made by Jaya Bachchan to sacrifice her work for her children Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. "In my household,” said Abhishek Bachchan, “I'm lucky I get to go out and make movies but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that but I don't think the kids look at it that way. They don't look at you as a third person, they look at you as the first person." Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Wife Aishwarya Rai for the First Time Amidst Divorce Rumours, Praises His Better Half for THIS Reason!

Amitabh Bachchan Posts on Rumours About Abhishek and Aishwarya

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has not taken too kindly to the speculations regarding the separation or divorce of his son and daughter-in-law. The Kalki 2898 AD actor reportedly wrote on his blog, “"It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life... I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me...Speculations are speculations... they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in... I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice... and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society..." ‘Speculated Untruths Without Verification’: Amitabh Bachchan Finally Speaks Out on Divorce Rumours About Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in His Blog.

When is International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women?

November 25 has been marked as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women by the United Nations. The L’Oréal Paris programme 'Stand Up Against Street Harassment' began on Women's Day, March 8, 2020, in partnership with the Right To Be. The Stand Up Against Street Harassment programme works towards training women against street harassment using the 5Ds methodology by Right To Be.

We hope these rather inspiring words by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her video gives hope to millions of women who follow her and look up to her to come out of the clutches of street harassment.

