Nimrat Kaur stole the thunder when she appeared in Dairy Milk's commercial. Her simple act of eating the chocolate amid the traffic jam was loved by one and all. Well, after watching the ad, in the back of our mind, we all wanted to recreate the same, but reality often bites. However, after ruling the audience's mind with the ad, she impressed the moviegoers with The Lunchbox. Her film's story about letters garnered international recognition and then there was no looking back. Nimrat Kaur Spotted Irrfan Khan’s Mural Near a Village; Artwork That Has a Lunchbox Connection.

The talented actress celebrates her birthday today (March 13) and what a better day to know some lesser-known facts about her. Filmography and fashion updates are old, but adding to your knowledge some unknown deets about the b'dy gal will surely be cool, right? So, without further ado, let's check out five facts about her, we bet, you didn't know. Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: From Roohi to Dostana 2, Every Upcoming Movie of the Gunjan Saxena Star.

Father Martyred

Nimrat's father Bhupinder Singh was a major in the Indian Army and was killed by the terrorists in Kashmir. In an earlier interview with the Times Of India, she had said, "We were on our winter vacation in January 1994, and visiting our father in Kashmir, when the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen kidnapped him from his place of work and after seven days, terminated him. They had made some ridiculous demands of some terrorists to be released that he obviously did not agree to. He was just 44 when he died."

Two Times Cannes

Little do many people know that Nimrat has walked the Cannes red carpet not once but twice time in her life until now. She has attended Cannes two times, one for Peddler and then for The Lunchbox.

First Job

Before becoming the Cadbury babe or getting films alongside A-listers, Nimrat's first job was a musical skit at a trade fair in Delhi (as per Deccan Herald). Her salary was Rs 10k per week. Nice!!!

No Army School

Even after coming from an army family, Kaur studied in convent public schools and colleges. Reportedly, it was her father's decision, as according to him, she would have not gotten the real exposure if she studied in an army school. To which, the actress had admitted that it helped her with the sudden thrust into civilian life after her father's death.

Before Airlift and Homeland

Nimrat Kaur opposite Akshay Kumar gave a stunning performance in Airlift. However, before this film and Homeland, reports suggest that she had rejected over twenty projects. OMG!

That's it, guys! These are some of the top five 'Did You Know?' kinda facts about the birthday girl. Workwise, the actress has two films in her kitty that is supposed to release in 2021 namely Dasvi and Mahila Mandali. Stay tuned!

