The Partition Quartet was the name given to Prithviraj Kapoor's assembly of plays on the India-Pakistan partition. One of them was preemptive which symbolically tried to depict how a divide will lead to blood loss while others talked about the aftermath of the bloodshed. What's even more interesting is that he wasn't taking sides here. All his plays preached communal harmony and peace. If he ruffled the feathers of the Muslim League, he also made RSS feel the pinch of his straight talk. Prithviraj Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Legendary Actor Played Dr Rajkumar's Father In A Kannada Movie?.

Prithviraj Kapoor's late son Shashi Kapoor had co-written a book with Deepa Gehlot titled Prithviwallahs a few years back which mentions these plays. These plays were named Deewar, Ghaddar, Ahooti and Pathan, as mentioned by Scroll.

Deewar metaphorically dealt with the impending divide India and Pakistan were edging towards in 1945. It spoke about two brothers Ramesh and Suresh whose feud went to such levels that they erected a wall dividing the two families in the same home. Although the movie had a happy reunion, India wasn't fortunate enough. Pathan was about a Muslim guy who saves his Hindu employer from a brutal assault. Years later, a Muslim Bandit goes for the life of the Hindu's son and the only way to save him is for Pathan to sacrifice his sons, which he does. Ghaddar is about a Muslim guy who is against leaving India for Pakistan and is dishonoured by his own party for this. Ahooti talks about the biggest collateral damage of every such political event - the women.

It was Ghaddar who left the Muslim League squirming while Prithviraj Kapoor reportedly had a word with MS Golwalkar from RSS to reign in his men, post Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Kal Aaj Aur Kal: Randhir Kapoor Reveals How Working With His Grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor and Father Raj Kapoor Was ‘Pressure With a Great Deal’.

All these plays were preceded by long speeches by Prithviraj Kapoor and in one of them, he warned the Muslims against siding with Jinnah.

