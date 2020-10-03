Now that's another crucial chapter that Priyanka Chopra Jonas would be proud of. The actress who recently launched her memoir, Unfinished, after taking years to pen her experiences is delighted and elated to share this update with her fans. Her book has already topped the list of best sellers in the US and this is in merely 12 hours. Priyanka is elated and excited to realise all the love that's been pouring on her new book and hopes it inspires one and all.

Priyanka's Unfinished is yet to hit the stand and the best seller numbers are simply the ones from its pre-booking. The book currently costs $28, which approximately means Rs 2053. Considering the book has managed to top the best sellers list only proves that her fans and admirers are keen on reading about her journey and be a part of her life. "Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book," tweeted PeeCee as her reaction to being the top seller in less than 12 hours.

Check Out her Tweet

Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book. ❤️ https://t.co/HHckbxxRSv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 3, 2020

Priyanka's memoir will include all the milestone moments of her life and how she managed to overcome the hurdles to reach her destiny. "I also hope you'll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT'S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, & I am #Unfinished," she had tweeted while sharing the first look of her memoir and we think it was well put.

