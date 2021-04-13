The second wave of coronavirus has been creating havoc and is in no mood to calm down. With the rise in the cases of COVID-19, the overall growth of the country is once again at stake. Even the showbiz business is dull due to the deadly virus. Amidst this, there is a risk in releasing films in theatres but seems like superstar Salman Khan wants his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to hit the big screens only. As the latest, we hear is that if not in May 2021, Radhe will release in July. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai – Salman Khan Planning to Postpone the Action Drama for an Eid 2022 Release.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers might release the flick on the Bakri Eid weekend in July this year if the film misses its original release date in May. “The makers of Radhe are very keen to bring it on May 13, however, given the present scenario, releasing it in May seems unlikely. They will reanalyze the on-ground scenario in the last week of April and then announce the postponement plans of Radhe." a source told the portal.

“If they miss out on Eid weekend, the next release date for Radhe will be the Bakri Eid weekend in July – That’s exactly what Salman meant when he said, ‘Yeh Eid Nai, Toh Agle Eid Par Ayenge’. The makers have kept that option open and given the uncertain times, multiple plans are been churned out at the moment," the source added. From Radhe to Tiger 3, Salman Khan To Have 4 Back-to-Back Films Releasing in 2021?

Speaking about the release date, the source said, "It might release on July 16, to reap benefit of extended weekend, or be a mid-week release on occasion of Bakri Eid holiday on July 20/21. A final call on exact date isn’t take, but they are looking at the Bakri Eid weekend to bring Radhe." Meanwhile, for the unaware, apart from Salman, Radhe also features Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the flick is said to be high on action and thriller. Stay tuned!

