Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera to Release Directly on an OTT Platform? Vaani Kapoor Answers...

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor with Shamshera director Karan Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo have officially announced their decision to ditch the film's theatrical release for an OTT premiere, more production houses in B-town are looking forward to following the suit. But is Yash Raj Films one among them? We don't think so. Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor's Shamshera backed by YRF was among the major releases of this year but are the makers planning to ditch its theatrical release? No, they are not. Confirmed! Amitabh and Ayushmann's Gulabo Sitabo Becomes First Bollywood Release to Hit OTT Platform Amid the Lockdown, Will Release on Amazon Prime on June 12.

Vaani Kapoor in her recent interaction with Rajeev Masand revealed if Shamshera will be able to retain its original release slot and if not, the makers would still wait and not plan its OTT premiere. When asked if she was still shooting for the period drama, Kapoor said, "It was pretty much done. I don't know about Ranbir's scenes and if his work is left. It was pretty much looking good and (had) shaped up well. It was pretty much finished. I don't know if I can talk much about it but I know that we've have been pretty much scheduled and been ready for it to release. " Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah - All Films Rumoured to Release Straight on OTT Platforms and What's Their Real Status.

When asked about the chances of having a digital release directly, Vaani explained why it won't make any sense for a film like Shamshera. "We're just hoping for whenever this ends because I am pretty sure that makers will wait it out for lockdown to get over and for things to come back to normal for them to release the film. Because, Rajeev, whatever that I have seen from the film, whatever little I have been able to watch, I know and everybody else who's a part of the film knows that it is a big-screen film and they wouldn't want to release it on any other platform," she elaborated while also adding that audiences will want to experience it on a big screen and they are going to love that.

Shamshera is a period drama where Ranbir plays a dacoit and Sanjay Dutt is the prime antagonist. The film directed by Agneepath director, Karan Malhotra was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on July 31, 2020.