Akshay Kumar's Laxxmi Bomb, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah - All Films Rumoured to Release Straight on OTT Platforms and What's Their Real Status

The world is still trying to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak, let alone reeling from the effects of it. Economists have hinted at a global financial crisis during the coming future. The entertainment industry has been badly hit by the lockdown restrictions that have been imposed. Theatres have been shut in India since the third week of March. And there is no clear sign of the establishments opening up again soon. With that, the release of dozens of movies has been stalled. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Janhvi Kapoor's Kargil Girl are just a few of the movies that have missed their release dates. Radhe, Sooryavanshi or '83 May Not Release Immediately After The Lockdown is Lifted - Here's Why.

Rumours are rife that many of the Bollywood movies will skip the theatrical release altogether and head for the digital release on streamers like Disney Plus Hotstar, Prime, Netflix, Zee5. Trade experts have suggested that this will, indeed, be the best route for the film industry to survive right now. So, here we are looking at most of the titles rumoured to be dropping on a streaming platform, and checking how likely it's possible.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, the first female Indian Air Force pilot in combat) is the latest film to have been rumoured to be going for Netflix. The actress has said in an interview, "Yes, my film was scheduled to release in April"

Update: There has been no confirmation from the production house.

Khaali Peeli

Rumour has it that along with Gunjan Saxena, Netflix has also acquired the rights for Khaali Peeli. The movie stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.

Update: One day of shooting is still pending for the film. Ishaan is to shoot for a song.

Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy heading for OTT platforms has emerged as the strongest rumour.

Update: As per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, a lot of post-production work on the film is still left. There's VFX, dubbing, background score still pending. Very unlikely that it will hit the digital platforms.

Radhe

Salman Khan's Radhe, with Disha Patani, was scheduled to release on Eid this year. Rumour has it that it might drop on a streamer.

Update: Two song sequences are still pending to be shot. Dubbing, VFX, post-production work also pending.

83

Ranveer Singh's film where he plays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev is averting the rumours of a digital release.

Update: Minimal post-production pending. Unlikely to hit the web as the film’s producers have refuted the rumours.

Ludo

The anthology film by Anurag Basu that stars Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan and others. The movie is rumoured to be heading straight to digital.

Update: Official announcement awaited.

Jhund

Based on real-life events, directed by Nagraj Manjule, this sports films stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. But is the movie skipping a theatrical release?

Update: Official announcement awaited.

Gulabo Sitabo

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie's first copy is even out, as per Taran Adarsh.

Update: No official confirmation about a digital release, but director Shoojit Sircar has said: "I’m open to a digital release if need be."

Shakuntala Devi

The movie stars Vidya Balan as the world-famous Indian mathematician who calculated numbers faster than a computer. According to a report in Box Office Worldwide, Abundantia Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India are looking to release the film online on Amazon Prime Video.

Update: No official confirmation.

Shershah

The Siddharth Malhotra starrer biopic on Vikram Batra is also part of the rumour that it is headed straight to Netflix.

Update: No official confirmation.

Karan Johar has asked the viewers to not believe in rumours and wait for the official confirmation. Come back for updates on this story.