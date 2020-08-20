It is Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda's birthday! The versatile actor turns 44. Randeep has never been that conventional lead star but has been the 'star' of many movies without even making noise. He has probably immersed in his roles so perfectly that we prefer to recognize him in those respective avatars rather than Randeep as person himself. His acting skills have proven time and again that he is meant for big opportunities!

Hailing from Haryana, the actor made his own place in the maximum city and no one can replace him. Films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Jannat 2, Bombay Talkies, Highway, Ungli, Sarbjit etc have been fine examples of his amazing performances. Here are a few dialogues mouthed by him that are popular amid his fans.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

Agar Kisi Chiz Ki Lat Pad Jaye, Toh Wo Lat Aadmi Ki Pehchaan Ban Jaati Hai

Sarbjit

Yeh Lakeeran Na Badi Dheet Hai, Mutthi Mein Toh Band Ho Jaati Hai Par Kaabu Mein Nahi Aati

Jism 2

Yeh Dunia Pyar Ki Sirf Baatein Karti Hai, Chalti Jung Pe Hai

John Day

Kamzori Dunia Ki Sabse Badi Bimari Hoti Hai

Sultan

Woh Dus Maarenge Aur Tu Ek Maarega, Uss Ek Mein Dus Ka Vazan Hoga

These were some of the dialogues of Randeep Hooda that are memorable and wise! Tell us your favourite one in the comments section below. Happy Birthday, Randeep!

