The coronavirus pandemic changed lives of people across the globe upside down. Not only the health of individuals was a matter of concern, but several things had to be brought to a standstill in order to curb the further spread of this deadly virus. And that also means an end to large gatherings. Talking about B-town, be it for parties, festivals or any social gatherings, we have usually seen celebs in large attendance and Bollywood parties have been a lavish affair. However, owing to the ongoing circumstances, several celebrations were called off. But after a long time, B-town is getting adjusted to the new normal and one of the celebrations that happened was Adira Chopra’s birthday bash. From Cursing Aditya Chopra To Media Attention on Adira: Hichki Actress Rani Mukerji Opens Up Like Never Before.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s adorable daughter Adira tuned five on December 9. She is one of the star kids whose pictures we don’t get to see on social media platforms, as her parents want to keep her away from the paparazzi. Like every year, her lovely parents organised a lavish affair for which the star kids and others were seen in attendance. Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi, Tusshar Kapoor along with his son Laksshya, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita, Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukherjee, and many others were seen arriving for the party. Take a look at the pictures below:

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra managed to give a festive vibe for the bash by decking up their abode with lights and putting up a big board with Adira’s name right at the entrance. It is even said that Adira’s birthday was a Barbie-themed bash. We are sure, the attendees must have had a great time!

