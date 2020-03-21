Rani Mukerji Birthday: 6 Dialogues by the Actress That Make Our Hearts Go Aiyya

Rani Mukerji in Hum Tum (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rani Mukerji is celebrating her 42nd birthday today. The 7-time Filmfare award winner is one of the best actresses we have in India. She can do anything. We have seen her do action in Mardaani. We have seen her do comedy in movies like Hum Tum and Bunty Aur Babli. We have seen her give a groundbreaking dramatic performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black. She can play Batman and still be the right choice, because she is that good. Saif Ali Khan Recalls the Precious Advice from Rani Mukerji When He Started Dating Kareena Kapoor.

Initially, Rani was criticised for husky voice. Eventually, her trademark voice became the sexiest thing about her. She has delivered from the funniest to the most dramatic dialogues in that sexy voice of hers. So, on her birthday, today, we are going to compile a quick list of our favourite dialogues by Rani Mukerji. Rani Mukerji on Married Actresses Being Stereotyped: ‘Let the Work Do the Talking’.

Rani Mukerji In Veer Zara (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rani Mukerji in Saawariya (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rani Mukerji In Mardaani (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rani In Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rani Mukerji in Hum Tum (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rani Mukerji In Bunty Aur Babli (Photo Credits: File Image)

So, which one of these dialogues by Rani is your favourite? Did we miss your favourite Rani-dialogue? Tell us in the comments below or tweet to us @latestly.

Rani was last seen in the film, Mardaani 2. The movie was well-received by the audience. She will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Unfortunately, Abhishek Bachchan won't be returning to play Bunty this time. Instead, Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to replace him. Sharvari and Sidhant Chaturvedi will also star in the film. We cannot wait to get more funny dialogues from Rani in the film. Till then, happy birthday Rani. Thanks a ton for entertaining us.