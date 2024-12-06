Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan put rumours of separation to rest with their recent public appearance. The coupe reportedly attended a high-profile party together on Thursday (December 5) night. They were accompanied by Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai. The duo looked radiant as they posed for pictures. Actress Ayesha Jhulka also posed with the duo. While Aishwarya opted for a traditional black ensemble, Abhishek sported a black suit. Renowned cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also present at the event. Check out the pics below. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Thank Organisers in Separate Videos for Making Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s 13th Birthday Special Amid Divorce Speculation – WATCH. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Pose Together View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anu Ranjan (@anuranjan1010) Ayesha Jhulka Poses With Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Ayesha Jhulka Instagram

