Kangana Ranaut has been taking the internet by storm with her fiery and controversial statements. The actress has taken to Twitter to make some startling allegations against some members of Bollywood industry. From Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt to critic Rajeev Masand, she has been accusing some of them of bullying and 'killing' Sushant Singh Rajput. Now as the investigation in the late actor's death case is focusing on 'drugs,' Kangana has to say something on that too. She asked a few celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more to 'give their blood samples.' In this tweet, she allegedly wrote 'Vicky Kaushik' instead of 'Vicky Kaushal' and netizens are losing their calm. Kangana Ranaut Accuses Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt of 'Bullying and Killing' Sushant Singh Rajput (Read Tweets).

Her tweet reads, "I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia." Twitterati got baffled asking her who exactly is 'Vicky Kaushik', gauging that she was talking about Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal. Here are all the tweets.

Kangana Ranaut's Tweet:

I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia 🙏 https://t.co/L9A7AeVqFr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020

Netizens React!

Who Is Vicky Kaushik

Who is Vicky Kaushik now??? — chinmay kumar (@m_cinmy) September 2, 2020

Memes Of course!

Vicky kaushal when asked if he knows Vicky Kaushik pic.twitter.com/l76FKn6kRH — Kay 🐈 (@Kay16516) September 2, 2020

Auto Correct Issue May Be...

Ever heard of auto correct?Maybe she had used word Kaushik many times hence Vicky Kaushal gets replaced by Vicky Kaushik. How U know Kaushal gets replaced by Kaushik if someone is on drugs?Do you mean to say whenever people make spelling mistake they are on drugs? — Nitesh Panjwani (@niteshppanjwani) September 2, 2020

What's In The Name

First they call you drug addict and now when you are in industry from 5 years and gave 2 hit movies URI & Masaan and think that you are superstar but people call you Vicky Kaushik . You: pic.twitter.com/J2dpOoHsNL — Rishi (@its_rishie) September 2, 2020

We Know Kaushal, Not Kaushik; Say Fans!

Who is Vicky Kaushik? Kaushal we know 🤔 — Poornima @79 (@Poornima792) September 2, 2020

Last year, some Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone were accused by Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa of consuming drugs at a party at Karan's residence. However, the filmmaker had given a clarification on the viral video from this party. Calling the accusations baseless, he revealed in his interview with Rajeev Masand that Vicky was recovering from dengue at the time. He was quoted saying, "Apparently you are not allowed to scratch your nose. Apparently, you are not allowed to put your phone in your back pocket. Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder.” It has to be seen whether Kangana rectifies the 'mistake' or has a clarification on the name. Stay tuned.

