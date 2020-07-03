While the nation was still mourning the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. On July 3, 2020, Bollywood lost it's one more gem and it's none other than the legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan. She was 71 and reportedly died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. In a career spanning over four decades, Saroj Khan who was fondly known as Masterji had worked with the who's who of Bollywood. A three-time national award winner with more than 2000 songs under her credit, she was a legendary for sure. As soon as this news broke online, fans and a few celebs expressed grief over the sad news. Saroj Khan Passes Away at 71: Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Dil Mera Muft Ka, Tabaah Ho Gaye – Superhit Songs Choreographed by the Only Masterji of Bollywood.

Even actor Akshay Kumar mourned the loss of a choregrapher and said how she was the one who made the dance look easy. Kumar in his tweet also mentioned how disheartening it was to wake up to tragic news as this one. "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace," he wrote. Saroj Khan, Veteran Bollywood Choreographer, Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 71.

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Below:

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

Yes, we do agree with Akshay, as Saroj Khan's dancing skills were out of this world and she was phenomenal. Her last song choreographed in Bollywood was with her favourite student, Madhuri Dixit Nene for Taabha Ho Gaye from the film Kalank. May her soul rest in peace.

