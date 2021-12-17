The name Riteish Deshmukh always brings a smile on our face. His comic timing is legendary. We might get trolled for saying this but we feel he has a better sense of humour than even Akshay Kumar. No offense! Riteish is absolutely brilliant in delivering his funny dialogues. What also helps that he has a really charming personality who can engage you with his wise cracks instantly. That personality of his just gets amplified in his funny roles but he has proved time and again that he can do intense roles as well and with precision. So today, we will discuss about those characters of Riteish which are unlike his funny man image and simply mind-blowing! Ved: Genelia Deshmukh to Make Marathi Movie Debut With Riteish Deshmukh’s Directorial.

Rann

Playing an investigated journalist in a movie which is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and has a powerhouse superstar like Sudeep, Riteish never slips into the background. He does complete justice to the character from the time he unearths the scam to the major twist he witnesses. Calm, confident and composed...Riteish is in complete control of the character.

Naach

It may be one of RGV's biggest disasters. But Riteish Deshmukh emerged as the highlight with his subtle, restrained yet effectual acting even when the character was very neglectfully written.

Darna Zaroori Hai

Riteish played a bio-technology student who gets annoyed with his professor who many not be what he seems. The fear Riteish projected can give you sleepless nights.

Bluffmaster

Bluffmaster is not exactly a comedy but a feel-good film which has Riteish playing a con man. While it's an out and out Abhishek Bachchan film, without Ritesh's Dittu, the movie would have been extremely dull. The big reveal at the end does make you wonder how not just AB you too fell for his lies.

Villain

Well, many believe Villain was his best performance till date. Not a wrong classification at all. Turning vile and not the 90s outlandish villain, but one who is psychologically ill. Riteish was simply fantastic!

