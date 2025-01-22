As the investigation picks up momentum in the case of the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, new details continue to emerge. As per media reports, the accused, who allegedly is a Bangladeshi national, wanted to rob someone rich in order to flee to Bangladesh for his mother’s treatment. ‘Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Had a Fight’, Claims KRK, Says Stabbing Incident Raises Several Questions (Watch Video).

The accused has a history of petty crimes against him. He earlier worked at a restaurant in the upmarket Worli area of Western Mumbai. Later, he joined a Thane restaurant, and his services were terminated after he was found stealing.

The attacker was oblivious to Saif’s identity as a Bollywood actor, and only entered his house because it is nestled inside a swanky apartment building.

Saif was reportedly attacked by the assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened. Saif Ali Khan to Lose INR 15,000 Crore Ancestral Pataudi Properties in Bhopal to Government? Here’s What We Know.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

