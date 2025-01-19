The nation was left shocked after Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home in Bandra on Thursday (January 16). The Bollywood actor was stabbed six times while trying to family - wife Kareena Kapoor and children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan during an attempted robbery at his Bandra home. The actor underwent surgery and is currently recovering. The attack has left the film industry shocked, who have expressed their concern and anger over the incident. Bollywood actors like Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Manushi Chillar and Anu Aggarwal reacted to the incident at an event in Mumbai. ‘Itne Diggaj Logon Ke Saath Kya Ho Raha Hai’: Rakhi Sawant Expresses Shock Over Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident (Watch Video).

Bollywood Reacts to Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Several B-Town celebs were spotted attending the Sustainable India event in Mumbai on Saturday (January 18). At the gathering, a few celebrities reacted to the recent stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan. BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan said, "We've worked together in many films. If the person recently caught in Chhattisgarh is indeed the culprit, he should receive severe punishment." The Laapataa Ladies actor also emphasised that building security needs to be highly alert to prevent such situations from occurring. Manushi Chillar, on the other hand, called the incident "unfortunate" and wished him a speedy recovery.

Ravi Kishan on Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident

Manushi Chillar Wished Saif Ali Khan a Speedy Recovery

When asked if Bollywood is under constant threat of attack, Jackie Shroff stated that, according to him, there is no such threat. However, he said that what happened was very unfortunate and emphasised the importance of ensuring one's own safety, along with that of their family. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle from a different location, actress Anu Aggarwal was also seen commenting about the situation. The Aashiqui fame said, "I am so shocked. He was attacked inside his house. What do I say about this? This is very shocking thing." She said that he has been a very dear friend of hers from old times, although they are not in touch currently.

Jackie Shroff Reacts to the Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Anu Aggarwal Expresses Her Shock Over the Attack

At the same event, Saif Ali Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor's bestie, Malaika Arora, was also present. In a video shared online, the actress appeared to ignore the media as they questioned her about the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Accused Vijay Das Who Stabbed Actor Arrested by Mumbai Police From Thane, His Picture Surfaces.

According to the latest updates in the case, the Mumbai Police has arrested Vijay Das, the prime accused in Saif Ali Khan's attack from the Thane west area. It was also revealed that the earlier detained suspects were found to be unrelated to the case. A photo of accused Vijay Das has also surfaced online.

