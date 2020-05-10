Tere Bina Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Get Adorably Romantic in This Love Ballad (Watch Video)

Tere Bina Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Salman Khan)

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are currently at the former's Panvel farmhouse amid lockdown. After Jacqueline shared a short that she shot at the farmhouse a couple of days ago, the duo have now collaborated for a music video of the song "Tere Bina" sung by Khan himself. This is the actor's second track after "Pyaar Karona" that he released amid this lockdown. We recently saw Jacqueline and Salman in an interaction about "Tere Bina" song where it was revealed that the song shoot consisted only of three people including the duo and the DOP. Salman also called it his cheapest production.

A teaser of "Tera Bina" is now and out and we are loving it because the Kick pair is back. Salman and Jacqueline share a great chemistry and it is evident in this video. While we can't hear much of the song in this 30-second promo, we can't wait to get a glimpse of the complete video soon. Sharing the teaser, Salman wrote, "Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother’s Day." The song teaser shows us some cute moments between Salman and Jacqueline. Salman Khan Launches Being Haangryy Food Trucks to Provide Food Items to the Needy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Check Out the Teaser Here:

Salman had earlier shared videos of promotional interviews of this number which were also shot at home along with his friend Waluscha D'Souza taking on the role of an anchor. The Dabangg actor revealed during this interaction, what we can we expect from his new YouTube channel. He also spoke about the current lockdown situation and how he plans to help the villagers residing near his Panvel farmhouse.