We have always talked about Salman Khan's popular roles or his biggest hits. Now let's talk about something we don't usually say when it comes to a Salman Khan movie - critical acclaim. I know that for a Bhai fan, it hardly matters that his film is nowhere near being the darling of the critics, if it has enough masala for them to be entertained. Which is hardly surprising, when only two of Salman movies have got a score of 8 on IMDB. That infamous line in Race 3 best describes a Salman fan's attitude towards a critic's opinion of their idol's film - 'Our business is our business, none of your business.' Salman Khan Birthday Special: Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai -10 Biggest Hits Of The Bhai Of Bollywood In The Last Decade.

Race 3, however, remains somewhere near the bottom of the barrell among Salman Khan movies, even if it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. In this special feature to celebrate Salman Khan's 55th birthday, let's look at 10 highest rated films of Salman Khan and where you can watch them legally online. In descending order...

Andaz Apna Apna

Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna

IMDB Rating: 8.2

One of the funniest films not just in Salman Khan's career, but also in Bollywood. From his camaraderie with Aamir Khan to a very funny supporting case, Andaz Apna Apna will continue make us laugh for years to come. The film is streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Voot.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Harshaali Malhotra and Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

IMDB Rating: 8.0

Directed by Kabir Khan, this cross-border adventure drama is considered as perhaps Salman Khan's best film of last decade. Salman fans still swear by his performance in the film. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Salman Khan Birthday Special: 5 Chartbuster Songs Of Last Decade Of Bollywood’s Favourite Actor!

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Salman Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Salman Khan might only have an extended cameo in Karan Johar's directorial debut, but his role of Aman won more hearts than even that of the lead pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Salman won the Filmfare for the Best Supporting Actor for his performance. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's second film as a director might not have aged well with time, but the songs, the lovely art direction and Salman-Ash chemistry still stand strong even after so many years. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Khamoshi: The Musical

Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala in Khamoshi: The Musical

IMDB Rating: 7.5

While Bhansali might have delivered bigger hits in his career, his first film - a non-performer at the box office - is still considered by many, including this writer, as his best film to date. While Salman may have had a more supporting role, it is still one of his better-acted roles. Khamoshi: The Musical is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!

IMDB Rating: 7.5

One of the biggest hits of the '90s, HAHK is still loved for its many musical moments (and some meme-worthy stuff). Also, Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit pairing is still adorbs! Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Baghban

Mahima Chowdhury and Salman Khan in Baghban

IMDB Rating: 7.4

The movie that still makes our parents wonder if their kids are ungrateful brats or pious Salman Khan. Well, Bhai, you did put some very high benchmarks here when it comes to parent-worshipping! Baghban is available on SonyLIV and Amazon Prime Video.

Maine Pyar Kiya

Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Salman Khan's first film as a lead is still continued to be loved by his fans, for the star's boyish charms and some lovely songs, even if a couple of them are inspired. Maine Pyar Kiya is available on Zee5.

Saajan

Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in Saajan

IMDB Rating: 7.2

This love triangle between Salman, Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt has some nice performances and an evergreen soundtrack, that continues to mesmerise us even now. Saajan is streaming on Zee5.

Tere Naam

Salman Khan in Tere Naam

IMDB Rating: 7.1

The remake of the Tamil hit, Sethu, starring Chiyaan Vikram, was made by Satish Kaushik. Salman Khan's hairdo and Himesh Reshammiya's music made the film a talking point. Tere Naam is streaming on Zee5.

