That Salman Khan has a cameo in Baby John was no secret. It was spoiled during promotions by lead actor Varun Dhawan and producer Atlee, and further teased in the movie’s trailer. Salman Khan’s involvement in Atlee’s next Bollywood venture and his close friendship with Varun make this cameo so very unsurprising. What’s noteworthy, however, is that this cameo has no equivalent in Theri, the 2016 Tamil blockbuster directed by Atlee, of which Baby John is a remake. ‘Baby John’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan’s Swing at ‘Thalapathy’ Swagger Misses the Mark by Miles!

As the trailer suggests, Salman Khan makes an appearance during an action sequence, and his entry is bound to excite his die-hard fans - at least it’s a significant improvement over his blink-and-miss cameo in Singham Again. Before delving into the details, let’s issue a SPOILER warning for those who haven’t watched the film yet.

Salman Khan Appears in the Mid-Credit Scene of 'Baby John'

Salman Khan’s presence is hinted at during the opening credits, where his distinctive voice is heard through a recording. He plays a mysterious informant tipping off the cops about the girl trafficking ring central to the plot. However, after this voice cameo, Salman disappears from the narrative entirely - until the mid-credit scene, after Varun Dhawan’s character, Satya Verma, vanquishes his primary nemesis, Jackie Shroff’s Nanaji.

Watch the Trailer of 'Baby John':

Although Nanaji is presumed dead at the hands of the girls he tried to traffic, his trafficking ring lives on. Two years after the climax, the action shifts to a shipping container where Russian mobsters continue to auction girls. Corrupt cop Yashraj (Prakash Belawadi) arrives to inform the mobsters about agents trying to dismantle their syndicate. He presents three captured agents: John/Satya, Tara/Adhira (Wamiqa Gabbi), and Jackky/Ramsevak (Rajpal Yadav).

Yashraj then reveals there’s another member of their team - their boss. A man with his head covered by a black duffel bag is brought in and made to kneel before the mobsters. After a dramatic buildup from John, the bound man unleashes chaos, taking down the gang despite being tied up. When he finally frees himself, the mystery man reveals his face: it’s Salman Khan, sporting a beard. Cue the applause and whistles! Salman Khan’s Cameo in ‘Baby John’ Leaks Online: ‘Bhai Jaan’ Entry Scene From Varun Dhawan’s Movie Goes Viral on Social Media Ahead of Its Release.

A Still From Baby John Trailer

The screen identifies him as 'Agent Bhai Jaan.' Together, Bhai Jaan and John eliminate all the villains, including Yashraj. The scene ends with some lighthearted banter, including Bhai cheekily flirting with Tara by calling her a 'bomb' before telling her to dispose of an actual bomb. The duo then breaks the fourth wall to competitively wish audiences festive greetings, from Merry Christmas to Happy Onam.

Will Salman Khan’s Cameo Lead to 'Baby John 2'?

Is the cameo exciting for Salman Khan fans? Judging by the theatre’s applause, absolutely. Is it relevant to the plot? Not at all. Is it pure fan service? Oh yes.

Does his presence suggest a sequel? Salman’s cameo, while reminiscent of his special appearance in Pathaan, doesn’t explicitly set up a sequel. Much like Sanjay Dutt’s mid-credit appearance in Jawan, it seems more like a fun addition than a concrete promise of continuation.

But this is Bollywood, and we live in a time of cash-grab sequels and ever-expanding franchises. So, while a Baby John 2 isn’t guaranteed, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility.

