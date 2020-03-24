Salman Khan's Radhe to Hit the Screens on Eid 2020, Actor Starts Working on Post-Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Salman Khan Radhe (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus has brought the entire country to a standstill with all the operations being suspended temporarily. As per directives issued by the government, no industry is allowed to carry on its functioning and this even includes entertainment. Shootings of film, TV shows and web series are all suspended as the moment and production houses will have to wait until they get a go-ahead from the government. However, Salman Khan is determined to make the most of his quarantine period. He's clearly not sitting idle and has already started working on Radhe's post-production. Salman Khan To Have No Songs In Radhe Like Amitabh Bachchan In Zanjeer?

As per a report in Mid-Day, keeping social-distancing in mind, the actor has picked a short crew to work with at his Panvel farmhouse. "Radhe is almost complete, with only one song left to be filmed on Salman and Disha Patani. As the shoots are suspended, Salman decided to begin the post-production work at his farmhouse so that the film can keep its Eid date with the audience. But he was clear that taking precautions was of utmost importance at this time. So, he took a small post-production team with him," said a source close to the project to the tabloid. Will Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Return to Its Original Release Date and Clash with Salman Khan's Radhe?

While director Prabhudeva is in Chennai, Salman is constantly in touch with him over the phone and they are discussing editing together. We wonder if the Dabangg star is staying at his Panvel farmhouse or does he keep travelling to and fro. If the situation in the country calms down by April end, Radhe could very well be the first Bollywood movie to hit the screens after a gap of almost two months. Let's hope for the best.