Sanjay Dutt: I Have Some Very Exciting Scripts

Sanjay Dutt (Photo Credits: Facebook/ Film Fare)

New Delhi, May 21: Actor Sanjay Dutt believes that this is the perfect time to invest in self-growth and relax. But he hasn't completely taken a break from work amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. He says he is enjoying reading some very exciting scripts.

He was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 period drama, "Panipat" and, post lockdown, will be looking forward to the release of "Sadak 2" among other projects.

Asked if he has been looking at any new scripts now, Sanjay told IANS: "I have been going through a multitude of scripts. The lockdown has led to many date changes and, films that were to go on floors now have been pushed. There are some projects in the process. I have some very exciting scripts and I am enjoying reading them all, but I will be able to talk about them only once there is more clarity on dates and schedules."

He is also using this time to keep in touch with his artistic side.

"When we are on the sets, we constantly keep on working and I feel that some days, the body needs rest in order to be fully productive. So, I feel this is the perfect time to invest in self-growth as well as relax. I keep in touch with my kids virtually as it makes me happy to see them, and gives me rejuvenation to get on with my day. I keep in touch with my artistic side by preparing for my characters and doing physical activities that require me to look a certain way for some of my roles," said the actor.

His wife and two kids had left for Dubai before the country went into a lockdown but they make sure to stay connected through video calls.

"The kids are busy with their online schools till noon. Maanayata (his wife) usually does some fun activities with them after. She's also baking and making some fun food for them. They do get cabin fever sometimes but they also understand the importance of social distancing because like most of today's generation, they are very aware and up to date with news around them," said Sanjay.

He is also giving importance to fitness, and has urged everyone to focus on it too.

"The only change in my routine has been brought on by the lack of gym equipment, which made me shuffle certain exercises and incorporate more freestyle routines, and it's a welcomed change of pace for me. I'm trying out something new and enjoying it too. I urge everyone to focus on fitness during this time," he said.

When he isn't tied up with family, films or fitness, Sanjay uses his celebrity status to bring attention to causes. Last month, he had pitched in to feed a thousand families in Mumbai.

"We are going through a global crisis and it is at this time that everyone should stand with each other and do their bit to make it out of this situation. I've been fortunate enough to be in the position where I can extend my support and help others. That's what I'm focusing on, currently. Providing food to the distressed is a small way, of us making a contribution towards our society and country," said Sanjay.

"We are constantly active at the Nargis Dutt Foundation. There are constant efforts to be a source of support. We are constantly reaching out to underprivileged people through the foundation to help them. We announced our initiative to feed 1000 families during these tough times but we don't intend to stop there. We plan to reach out to many more people and help them in all the way we can," he added.

For now, he feels the most crucial element for defeating the pandemic is that people maintain a united front.

"We should help the needy in whatever way possible and be supportive of the doctors, police, and all the front-line workers, by making sure to treat them with respect as they are risking their lives to keep us safe," said the actor.