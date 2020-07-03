Bollywood woke up to the sad news of Bollywood's ace choreographer Saroj Khan's death. Khan breathed her last on July 3 in Mumbai. Saroj Khan, fondly known as 'Masterji' has been the creative genius behind several iconic Bollywood dance tracks. Her dance style was full of grace and beauty and actresses like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many more were performed to her beautifully choreographed songs. In her illustrious career, she choreographed over 2000 songs for Hindi films. While several Bollywood actors took to social media to express their grief over the loss of Khan, actor Govinda specially posted a video message. Arjun Bijlani Remembers Late Saroj Khan's Visit to Dance Deewaane.

Reacting to Khan's death, Govinda took to Instagram to share a video where he recalled how Khan gave him a chance to learn dance from her despite him being broke. The actor in an emotional message also said, "It is because of teachers like you that a common man like me, could go from Govind to Govinda. I cannot express myself in words right now.” The actor worked with Khan on several films and Govinda who became famous for his signature moves certainly had a special spot for Masterji in his heart. Saroj Khan Was Happy to Be a Part of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's Journeys, Says Late Choreographer's Daughter.

Check Out Govinda's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram #Rip Saroj Khan ji 🙏🏻💔 Masterji Love you always !! A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1) on Jul 3, 2020 at 3:43am PDT

Not just Govinda, several other Bollywood personalities including Shah Rukh Khan mourned the choreographer's loss. Shah Rukh in a post condoling Saroj Khan's death wrote, "My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met."

