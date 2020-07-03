Famed Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 in Mumbai. She has been the creative genius behind several popular Bollywood numbers and the artist who gave the Hindi cinema some of its most iconic dance moves. Khan's loss has come as a huge blow to Bollywood and everyone who has worked with her over the years, have been deeply saddened by the same. Several Bollywood celebs including the likes of Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more took to social media to express their grief over the passing of Khan. Not just Bollywood celebs but also other famous choreographers who grew up learning from Khan are taking to social media to express their condolences. Saroj Khan Death: Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Mourn the Demise Of Indian Cinema’s Legendary Choreographer.

Popular choreographer and also dance-reality show judge, Bosco Martis took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Saroj Khan in a beautifully worded post. Martis wrote," Masterji! For me your the Queen of Bollywood and no one in this life can replace that . You gave Bollywood the title with the song and dance numbers. You put us on the map and got respect and Honour by getting the first-ever Filmfare award for best choreography in the movies." Bosco also posted a throwback video of when Saroj Khan gave him a 'Bakshish' (gift) after watching a song he choreographed. RIP Saroj Khan: 3 Times When The Legendary Choreographer Won National Film Award For Best Choreography.

Check Out Bosco Martis' Throwback Video With Saroj Khan Here:

Here's Bosco Martis' Emotional Post About the Late Choreographer:

Saroj Khan was better known as Masterji to all. She inspired generations of dancers and choreographers with her work. Khan was also the legend behind actresses such as Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sridevi and other actress' graceful on-screen performances. Masterji will surely be dearly missed by all!

