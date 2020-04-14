Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Glad To Be Of Service' as He Contributes 25,000 PPE Kits For Essential Service Providers Battling COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

COVID-19 lockdown has left Bollywood shut but the stars are making the utmost efforts to be of help. In a pas few days, we saw multiple celebs from the industry, contributing to the cause through various relief funds. Now, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has chipped in to do the same with one of the most important contributions. It was seen how the essential service providers were falling short of Personal protective equipments (PPE) while working. The actor has come forward to 25,000 such kits. As, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope thanked him, the actor said that 'we are all in this together.' Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra to Join Lady Gaga's Global Benefit Concert for COVID-19 Relief.

Tope tweeted the details of his contribution through his tweet that reads, "Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra." On this, SRK posted a truly heartwarming message saying, "Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy." Check out the tweets below.

Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet:

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

Earlier, King Khan and his wife Gauri Khan offered to lend their personal offices to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for quarantine facilities. BMC termed it as a 'thoughtful and timely gesture' as they thanked the star couple for offering their four-storey office for the cause. Well, now is this why they call him 'Badshah of Bollywood?'