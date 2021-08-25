Shah Rukh Khan is the winner honey! As a recent research conducted by Talent Demand (Parrot Analytics), has shown that SRK is the most in-demand actor globally. The result is an outcome of a study that is from July 20 to August 18, 2021. It shows King Khan as the most loved star in the United States and throughout the world. Well, considering Shah Rukh's star power and reach, this was bound to happen. While SRK is on the top, the second position is grabbed by South star Allu Arjun. Shah Rukh Khan Becomes The Highest Paid Actor In India, Charges Rs 100 Crore For Pathan - Reports.

Indian talents are achieving heights worldwide and this is indeed a spectacular moment. FYI, after SRK on top and Allu Arjun on spot two, the ranking goes like this - Priyanka Chopra, Sung Hoon, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Tom Hiddleston and Kiara Advani. To note, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kiara Advani are the only female stars who are part of the top 10 list. Kudos to all! Instagram Richlist 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo, Dwayne Johnson Lead the List; Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Top Earners Among Indian Celebs.

Check It Out:

Talking about the top three stars, Shah Rukh, Allu Arjun, and Priyanka Chopra, their fan following is immense. SRK has always been a hot topic of discussion and his upcoming film Pathan is also much talked about. However, the shocking part is to see Salman Khan on the seventh spot. What do you think of the top ten list? Tell us the comment section below.

