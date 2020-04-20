Shah Rukh Khan Reviews Salman Khan's Pyar Karona Single; Also Explains Why He Has No Movie Releases Unlike Aamir Khan And Akshay Kumar (View Tweets)

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Every time Shah Rukh Khan does an AskSRK session on Twitter, we always feel he has the most fun, even more than the fans. His replies are witty, clever, smart and prove what a gentleman he is. Now when it's about SRK, there will be questions asked on Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. The superstar never ignores them and comes up with answers that will make everyone smile. During today's session, we found two such instances where his wit left the fans amused and impressed. Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Haters The Mahatma Gandhi Way – Here’s How (View Tweet)

Shah Rukh was asked to comment on Salman's recently released song Pyar Karona. He not only reviewed it but also managed to mention the Race 3 actor's relationship status. All that in just one sentence. Check it out here...

Yaar yehi pehle aap...pehle aap mein pista jaa raha hoon...kya karoon. https://t.co/NcGHLVoWfB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Somebody asked him why he just makes excuses while Aamir and Akshay are releasing movies. This is what Shah Rukh Khan says

Here's a word to the wise: next time you try to put SRK in a spot, do a better job. This man has over two decades of experience in this industry!