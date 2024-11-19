Mukesh Khanna recently announced that his iconic series Shaktimaan will be returning to television in a new form, sparking questions about the fate of the much-hyped big-screen reboot of Shaktimaan, which was rumoured to feature Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The project was reportedly set to be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph, making his Bollywood debut. Basil had previously directed Minnal Murali, a Malayalam superhero film starring Tovino Thomas, which received widespread acclaim in Kerala and beyond. ‘Shaktimaan Kaun Banega, Woh Main Decide Karunga’, Declares Mukesh Khanna Amid Rumours of Ranveer Singh Taking Over the Iconic Superhero Role (Watch Video).

However, it seems Basil's Bollywood dream has been shelved for now, as he hinted in a recent interview. Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim appeared on Red FM Malayalam to promote their upcoming film, Sookshmadarshini. During the candid chat, when Basil was asked about his bucket list of actresses he’d like to work with, he jokingly mentioned Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, prompting Nazriya to tease him playfully about his Bollywood drams.

The interviewer then brought up Basil's Bollywood project (without naming it), to which Basil pretended ignorance, playfully scolding both the interviewer and Nazriya for broaching the subject.

With Shaktimaan being the only Bollywood project he was attached to and the awkward hesitation in which he tried to ignore the question, it feels like Basil has simply let go of this dream project. The actor is, however, pretty busy with his acting assignments, though fans are hoping for him to announce his next directorial soon. Basil has directed three feature-length movies to date - Kunjiramayanam, Godha and Minnal Murali.

Basil Joseph Trying to Ignore the Question on His Bollywood Project

The 'Shaktimaan' Reboot

For those unaware, Sony Pictures India had announced in February 2022 their plans to reboot Shaktimaan as a film trilogy. Although the cast and crew were not officially confirmed, rumours suggested Ranveer Singh as the lead and Basil Joseph as the director. Though they didn't confirm the cast and the crew, it was heavily rumoured that Ranveer Singh would be playing the main lead, while Basil Joseph would be directing it.

The 'Shaktimaan' Reboot Announcement

However, the OG 'Shaktimaan' Mukesh Khanna strongly objected to Ranveer's casting through his social media vlogging and created a negative campaign around the project. The film has not seen a strong update since then, and it now seems that this ambitious project may not move forward as originally planned.

