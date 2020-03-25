Shekhar Ravjiani: Don't Let The Coronavirus Use You! Read Full Message

Shekhar Ravjiani (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood stars are using their social media platforms to spread awareness about the much dreaded corona virus. From showing fans how to wash their hands properly to urging to maintain hygiene, and from maintaining social distance to working out from home, our B-town celebs are leaving no stone unturned to contribute in their own way in this hour of crisis. With the country is under complete lockdown for 21 days, people are requested to stay at their home to prevent the dreadful spread of this virus.

B-town's popular music composer Shekhar Ravjiani emphasised on the importance of hygiene and cleaning up the mess. "I ve taken the task of cleaning up quite literally. Home se lekar chehra... sab saaf. 😉 Stay at home people... clean up the mess... keep those clothes aside to donate, those books, get your mess in order.. read books, listen to music ... there’s a lot to do." posted Shekhar on Instagram. Amitabh Bachchan Tweets Wrong Link As ‘Official Website for Corona Updates’; Read Details About the Actual Official COVID-19 Dashboard Shared by Government of India – Fact Check

In another post on Twitter Shekhar urged fans to avoid public gatherings and catching up with friends as the virus can not live on their own unless they find a host. Here's what Shekhar maintained. Quarantine in Pyjamas! Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone Teach How Life is Better in Your Night Suits (View Pics)

Earlier the 41 year old music composer/singer appreciated janta curfew and clapping in unison in order to show the strength and solidarity of the country in this difficult hour. "The sounds of every single person clapping in unison was goosebump inducing. The sound said “We’re in this together. We’ll fight this together." he wrote.