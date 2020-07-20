Social media is becoming one toxic place with each passing day. Social media bullying and toxic commenting has become a huge problem and at a time like this, with the coronavirus crisis forcing many into isolation, it is even more important than before to make social media a positive medium. Recently, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to share a post on the importance of making social media a place a healthier community. The actress shared a long post saying nobody's life is perfect as she mentioned, "Most are dealing with their own issues.. So, don’t let social media trick you into believing all that you see, and don’t allow it to play with your mind & emotions."Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Indulge In 'Mahabharat' At Home, Courtesy, Their Son! (Watch Funny Video).

The actress sent a lovely message for her Insta-fam as she said, "Life isn’t a bed of roses for any of us, but we’re all in this together. Let’s try & make this medium a positive one with constructive criticism and care, to make us a healthier community, less negative & more positive ‘grams’ on this ‘gram’." She also signed off with a strong message saying, "Stay strong, my instafam, let’s make a happy & healthy community, and reassure ourselves that... This too shall pass." Shilpa Shetty in Her Sarees is Six Yards of Pure Elegance (View Pics).

Check Out Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Post

The past couple of months have been difficult on several counts given that not only has coronavirus pushed many into isolation thanks to the social distancing needs but also the recent death of young star Sushant Singh Rajput that has led his fans to indulge in a blame game on social media relating to the cause of his death. This has particularly increased social media toxicity against certain celebs and it's amazing how Shilpa sent out a positive message, much-needed for the current time.

