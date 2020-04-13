Sidharth Malhotra Reacts to Masakali 2.0 Backlash, Says 'It's Completely Valid' (Watch Video)

Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up On Masakali 2.0 Backlash (Photo Credits: Instagram, YouTube)

An A.R.Rahman classic, "Masakali" from Delhi-6, was remade recently and we all know how it went. Tanishk Bagchi recreated "Masakali 2.0" with Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon singing the song, that featured Marjavaan pair Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. And while the pair maintained their on-screen chemistry, the song did not impress the masses, who made absolutely no effort to hide their disappointment. In fact, the Delhi-6 team, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, singer Mohit Chauhan and composer A.R.Rahman, everyone took to Twitter to bash the remake in their own way. While some were subtle, others weren't. Stay Home, else We'll Put You in a Room and Play 'Masakali 2.0' on Loop: Jaipur Police Warn Lockdown Violators.

And in a recent conversation with Rajeev Masand, Sidharth Malhotra opened up on the flak that the song received and said that he understands why the makers wouldn't be impressed with the remake and that their emotions were understandable.

"I keep thinking it from an actor's point of view. If somebody had to remake a film that I have been a part of and it's not done with utmost taste or to someone's satisfaction, of course, it can be annoying. So, I think in that sense yes, it's completely valid," said Sidharth. Masakali 2.0 Controversy: An Old Video of AR Rahman Dissing Remix Culture Is Going Viral After the New Version of the Delhi-6 Song Garners Hate!.

Watch The Video Below:

He also opened up on why he thinks the viewers would not be inclined towards remakes. Sidharth admitted, " I have had songs which have worked. My biggest hit, "Kaala Chashma" is a recreation, which is one of the biggest songs that we had. "Disco Deewane" (from debut film Student of the Year) was a remix as well and was a massive hit. But, I think the trend his dying though, to be honest. I don't think the audience has the patience and they are not excited by the fact that we are not really creating new melodies. And as an audience, as a listener, I completely agree. As an actor as well, I would get far more excited for a brand new song." Sidharth Malhotra was Offered Aditya Roy Kapur's Role in Ek Villain 2 But He Rejected It?.

"Masakali 2.0" fell prey to memes and trolls as soon as it released. In fact, an irked internet user went ahead and lashed out at Bagchi by tweaking the singer's Wikipedia page by adding "famous for ruining good melodies for personal gain in Bollywood." This user also called Bagchi's remixes 'low-effort' and 'disrespectful.' Well Ouch!!