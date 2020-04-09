Masakali 2.0 Controversy: An Old Video of AR Rahman Dissing Remix Culture Is Going Viral After the New Version of the Delhi-6 Song Garners Hate!

Masakali 2.0 Controversy: An Old Video of AR Rahman Dissing The Remix Culture is Going Viral! (Photo Credit: Twitter)

AR Rahman is the kind of celeb who rarely gets flustered or annoyed. So imagine how bad the new version of "Masakali" song is that even the Mozart from Madras is pretty pissed, though he raised his objections in the most decent manner and without pinpointing at people. For the uninitiated, the "Masakali" song from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi-6, whose songs were composed by AR Rahman, was recently recreated by Tanishk Bagchi as "Masakali 2.0". If Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor featured in the original song, then the new one starred Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Masakali 2.0 Outrage: Someone Badly Remixed Tanishk Bagchi's Wikipedia Page; Added 'Famous For Ruining Good Melodies' To Bio!

Ever since the video of "Masakali 2.0" song dropped online, music lovers have not taken kindly to what they see as a desecration of a really good track. AR Rahman himself took to Twitter to share his dissent in the needless remix of his track, with his post reading, "“No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” Masakali 2.0 Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over the Internet As Netizens Troll Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's Remix Track.

While Rahman's post is going viral, a clip of an old interview he gave to a website is also going viral. The interview was given to The Quint, while Rahman was promoting his upcoming film, 99 Songs, that he is produced, written the story and composed the tracks for. In the interview, he is clearly expressing his displeasure at the remix culture, while giving the example of his Pukar song "Ishwar Allah" that was 'borrowed' by Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi biopic.

Watch the video below:

In the past, Rahman's "Humma Humma" track from Mani Ratnam's Bombay was also recreated in Ok Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

Returning to the "Masakali" controversy, even the Delhi-6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and lyricist Prasoon Joshi have joined Rehman in slamming the new version.