Sonakshi Sinha to Mark her Web Debut in Reema Kagti's Cop Drama Series?

Sonakshi Sinha to mark her web debut next? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha may join the list of actors like Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and even Janhvi Kapoor by marking her web debut next. After the recent release of Salman Khan starrer, Dabangg 3, the actress is working with Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India and later has plans of coming to the small screen. As per reports in Rajeev Masand's column in Open Magazine, the actress has already finalised her debut project which will be helmed by Gold director, Reema Kagti. Pretty and Pastel! Sonakshi Sinha Looks Resplendent in her Anamika Khanna Outfit (View Pics).

The Lootera girl will play a crucial role in this cop drama and share the screen space with Tumbaad actor, Sohum Shah. The report further mentions how the actress is having difficulties in bagging lead roles opposite the younger lot like Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. Reason? Well, the fact that she earlier gave her nod to movies that starred Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Today she's not 'young enough' to star opposite younger actors considering she romanced senior stars very early in her career. Yes, weird logic and the harsh reality that still prevails in Bollywood. Fashion faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Sonakshi Sinha - Whose Stunning LBD Gets Your Vote?

Though no more details about Kagti's project are out yet, the original series may give Sinha an ample scope to shine. The web is finally gaining momentum in India and planning a career on small screen sure seems like a smart move.